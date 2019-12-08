Teacher accused of asking 5-year-old boy to rub lotion on his back at Mich. school

An elementary school music teacher in Michigan has been suspended with pay while he is under investigation for possible sexual misconduct.

The accused music teacher allegedly asked a 5-year-old boy to rub lotion on his back at Mason Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

The accused teacher allegedly asked a 5-year-old boy to rub lotion on his back Tuesday at Mason Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan.

A girl in the same kindergarten class as the alleged victim told her mother about the incident, which led to the investigation.

Dr. Chris Seitz, the father of the 5-year-old boy, was initially told the teacher would remain in class during the investigation, but he has since been put on paid leave.

Seitz says the alleged incident has a potential sexual assault component to it. When he asked his son how the teacher asked him to rub lotion on his back, the boy said he just wanted to help.

"He loves people. He was just trying to help. We expressed someone shouldn’t ask you to do that. He actually said to us, ‘But I didn’t want to get in trouble.’ That, to me, is such a red flag,” Seitz said.

Superintendent Dr. Gary Niehaus is now moving the investigation outside of the Grosse Pointe Public Schools district.

"We asked Child Protective Services to come in and help us make that determination and find out what the real intent was,” he said.

Niehaus says the music teacher has several years on the job and no prior incidents. He would not say how he has answered to the accusation thus far.

Seitz says he is also filing a police report about the incident. He’s glad he was able to get the story out.

