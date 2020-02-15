Tattoo convention in the Metro combats sex trafficking

Hundreds of tattoo artists are in the metro right now for a big convention. While they are here, a doctor from UNMC is spreading the word about what they can do to combat human trafficking. All they have to do is connect the dots.

"Sometimes clients share with us things they've never shared before,” said Dr. Shireen.

This is what Dr. Shireen Rajaram heard from tattoo artists last year when the Mid-America Center hosted the tattoo convention.

“For example that they had been raped. And they needed to know how to react,” said Dr. Rajaram. In public health, we reach out to frontline professionals. In this instance, we have our tattoo community and folks in cosmetology who have the trust of the community. They see things other people may not be seeing.”

With so many people from across the country in one arena, it gives Dr. Rajaram a great opportunity to spread the word.

When we talked to nearly a dozen of these professionals, all declined to go on camera saying they haven't heard much about this conversation or know what they can do.

Now they will.

Dr. Rajaram says they are key to fighting human trafficking

"Often they have relationships that go back years. They create a safe space for clients to share information with them,” said Dr. Rajaram.

Dr. Rajaram says this approach is working. Since she made the rounds last year, local artists have spotted signs of trafficking.

“They were then able to alert shop owners to say, 'hey I think something weird is going on here,” said Dr. Rajaram.

The conversation continues Saturday with a seminar on what artists can do if they detect a possible victim.

