Taste of Omaha festival to change location from downtown

The annual Taste of Omaha festival is moving to a new home, but only for one year.

For 22 years the event has been held in downtown Omaha but due to development projects at Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing, the festival has to move.

The idea was to relocate this year to Elmwood Park for its location and parking opportunities at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Mike Mancuso is the manager of the festival. He said the park is one of the best in the city.

"We would like to showcase that park but there's a lot of neighbors, there's a lot of other activities in the area so we had to work with them. We really think we have a great plan," he said.

City leaders assured area residents they would do whatever needed to return the park to its pre-festival appearance. The festival kicks off May 29.