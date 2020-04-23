Tampa Bay selects Iowa OL Tristan Wirfs

The Hawkeyes' star offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, was selected by Tampa Bay with the 13th pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

The pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, but the Buccaneers traded up one spot from the 14th pick to select Wirfs.

Wirfs will presumably be protecting quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs this offseason.

In college, Wirfs was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team All-American.

Wirfs impressed with his quickness at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

He ran a 4.86-second 40-yard dash. That was the fastest 40 time for an offensive lineman.

He's the fifth offensive lineman from Iowa to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2004.

