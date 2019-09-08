Tall corn blamed for obstructed view leading to deadly crash

Authorities say a southwest Nebraska man was killed in a traffic accident in northwest Kansas Saturday afternoon.

The victim is identified as Derrick Bassnett, 50, of Trenton.

Investigators say Bassnett pulled into the intersection of two county roads in Rawlins County, Kansas around midday Saturday and a semi smashed into the passenger side of his 2012 Ford pickup truck.

Authorities said tall corn growing along the roads blocked Bassnett's view of the oncoming semi.

The 29-year-old driver of the semi from Colby, Kansas, wasn't hurt.