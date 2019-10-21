Tactical shop closes, bank wants the hundreds of weapons

A Nebraska store has closed its doors for good and a bank has filed papers to take control of the merchandise, the merchandise although, is unusual and requires tight security.

“We have everything you need to build an AR 15,” plays a Facebook video touring the company.

Guns, ballistic vests, and even a flame thrower are among some of the inventory. Great Western Bank is putting the heat on the company by filing a replevin action.

Tactical Solutions Gear has a debt to the bank listed at more than 4.6 million dollars.

According to the replevin documents, the amount of tactical gear this business had in inventory at one time would outfit a small army.

6 On Your Side reached out to the owner, Craig Harbaugh. Harbaugh says the weapons and tactical gear are, “completely secure.”

As for the 4.6 million dollar debt and replevin action, he’s “not at liberty to say.”

6 On Your Side also asked Great Western Bank what will happen to the hundreds of weapons and tactical gear, they replied with no comment.

According to an auction company, the firearms and merchandise are in a secure place.

The most recent court filing is an order to compel the owner of Tactical Solutions Gear to provide more documents.

