Taco 'bout kindness: Local restaurant gives free meals to healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are working around the clock to fight back against the coronavirus outbreak. A local restaurant owner is chipping away some of their stress and dishing out some kindness.

"People that are on the front lines, keeping us all safe. Doing all of the heavy liftings, doing all of the hard work. Sometimes forgotten or under-appreciated. We want to make sure that they have our appreciation,” said Michael Sanchez, Owner of Mula.

Boxes are prepped and ready to be filled at the Mexican kitchen and Tequileria on Farman.

"Without the Med Center and nurses and doctors and healthcare professionals coming and eating lunch and dinner and bringing their families, we wouldn't have a place. We wouldn't have a business on a day to day basis. So now it's less about making money and more about supporting them like they've supported us throughout the years,” said Sanchez.

Everything from tacos to your side of chips and salsa -- all included for free for healthcare workers across the metro.

"It's crazy but you know, that's what we signed up for when we came into the field of healthcare workers and we just want to just try our best to alleviate all of that worry and stuff and just care for them while they're there,” said Janet Sabutis with Nebraska Medicine.

The doors opened at 11 a.m. and there was a line of hungry people waiting.

Sanchez was hoping to feed 500 people in the 4-hour span they were open -- it's safe to say he'll meet that goal.

"We've been working hard, it's been stressful and it's just awesome for the community to give back. We've had a rough week and so we're - this means a lot to us,” said Melissa Eppley, child life specialist at Children’s.

From these loving hands, to these healing hands. One step, one day, and one taco at a time - we'll get through this together.

The tacos came from Mula and Taco Company. Sanchez tells us he's got more planned to give back in the coming weeks - we'll just have to stay tuned.

