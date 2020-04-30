TSN donates thousands of masks to Nebraska Medical Center

A donation of thousands of items to our local doctors and nurses and others on the front lines. Members of TSN brought the items to the Nebraska Medical Center this afternoon.

There were 3,000 medical masks, 2,000 N-95 masks, and 155 medical goggles donated.

The organization simply wanted to make a difference for health care workers and beyond.

“We really think that by safeguarding them, we can save 10-to-20 – or 50 or more people. The amount of impact we can have by saving one person there,” said Prathyusha Kanchanam, Telugu Samiti of Nebraska.

Prat says her daughter, a freshman at Millard North, came up with the idea by seeing so many stories of the need for personal protective equipment across the country.

