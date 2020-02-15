TSA: Loaded handgun found at Omaha airport checkpoint

Federal airport safety officials say they have found a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint at Omaha's Eppley Airfield.

A news release Saturday from the Transportation Security Administration says the 9 mm handgun was found Friday in the bag of a man from Crete.

Officials say the gun was loaded with 17 bullets.

The TSA says the gun was confiscated by Omaha Airport Authority police. The gun owner was detained for questioning before allowing him to catch his flight.

The TSA says it was the second gun found at an Eppley Airfield checkpoint this year. Last year, 15 guns were found at checkpoints in the Omaha airport.