TD Ameritrade hiring 275 in Omaha area for entry-level positions

As other businesses are closing doors and laying off workers in droves, TD Ameritrade is seeking to hire 275 people for entry-level positions in the Omaha area, the company announced Wednesday.

In late March, the company transitioned to nearly 100 percent of its workforce being able to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their recruiting process changed to rid the need for in-person contact, so interviews are now held via phone and video conference.

The company is also seeking to hire 525 people in Chicago, St. Louis, Southlake, Texas and San Diego.

In November, Charles Schwab bought TD Ameritrade for $26 billion.

