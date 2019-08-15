TASER puts a stop to fleeing suspect's run from officers

A police TASER deployment put a stop to a fleeing suspect who is now jailed and facing drug charges in Lincoln.

Authorities said Daniel Kennedy, 34, was booked for drug possession and running from police early Thursday morning.

Officers stopped his car near 20th and C streets after a short pursuit around 1 a.m.

Officials said Kennedy got out of his vehicle and ran. He was quickly captured by an officer who deployed his TASER when Kennedy failed to comply with orders.

A woman who was a passenger in the car ran from the scene and escaped.

A search of the vehicle turned up what police suspect is methamphetamine.