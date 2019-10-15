T-shirt printer dodges orders

An Omaha merchandise printer has disappeared costing some customers money with nothing to show for it.

Producing and promoting music that rhymes costs more than a few dimes for Omaha rapper Brody Thompson.

He ordered T-shirts to sell at his performances from Curel Tz in the Old Market. He paid $500 for about 100 T-shirts.

Selling merchandise is a main source of income for an independent artist like Thompson.

Cruel Tz never delivered on the order and Brody doesn't want fans to give him a bad rap.

Brody says some of his fans paid him money in advance for a T-shirt.

"I had to reimburse those people out of my own money", he explains.

Six on Your Side went to visit Cruel Tz looking for answers and a refund.

The door to the business was left open. Shelves inside were empty and the owner was no where to be found.

A transient couple had moved in, so the property manager escorted them out then locked the door.

Chris Young with Landmark Group, the company that owns the property explained that the owner was evicted for not paying his rent.

"He kept telling me he had all these clients he was going to get deals and stuff and he never was able to come up with the money," Young said.

The owner of Cruel Tz allegedly got Brody's money.

"Deceived and lied to like I feel played honestly," says Thompson.

Brody raised more money to have someone else produce his shirts.

Now out $500 on the unfilled order, he claims the owner of Cruel Tz, Patrick Clark, should take the rap in small claims court.

Thompson says he has a couple new songs in the works, hinting at the dispute.