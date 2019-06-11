System issues affecting vehicle registration in Douglas County offices

The Douglas County Treasurer's Office is having technical difficulties today.

Just before noon Tuesday, Chief Deputy Treasurer Tim Cavanaugh issued a release stating that all county treasurer offices were "experiencing systems problems" and could not process any vehicle titling or registrations.

"Customers are welcome to drop off work to be processed later or be mailed back to them. Online payments are still an option," the release states.

