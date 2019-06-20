Sydney Loofe's mother testifies at Aubrey Trail trial

After defendant Aubrey Trail's absence at the Saline County Court Wednesday, the prosecution was able to call their first witnesses Thursday morning.

Trail, who is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of the 24-year-old Loofe in November 2017, was in court. The judge said he was sick yesterday.

The state called its first witness, Loofe’s mother Susie, shortly after 9 a.m.

Susie Loofe said Sydney was living in a duplex on Colfax Avenue in Lincoln after taking a job at the Lincoln Menards in 2014.

After Sydney went missing, Susie said she went to Sydney’s duplex and found her cat, Mimsey, was without food or water. Susie said Sydney loved her cat and would never leave her alone for that long, indicating something was wrong.

Susie described Sydney as struggling with depression and said the Monday before she went missing she had accompanied her daughter to the doctor to address her difficulties with depression.

Susie said she talked to her daughter over the next few days and then stopped hearing from her. That's when she filed the police report and discovered Sydney's cat Mimsey was left alone.

The defense questioned Susie Loofe once the state had finished its questioning.

The defense asked Susie if she was aware of Sydney’s marijuana use, and she said she was. They asked if it had lead to Sydney's financial struggles and Susie said it had. However, she said she didn't think Sydney would do "anything" for marijuana and didn't believe she needed professional treatment from the drug use.

After Susie appeared, the state called Leah Shaw. Shaw was one of Sydney's supervisors at her job, Menards.

She described Sydney as a dedicated employee who was willing to help out in any way she could and always showed up to work on time.

She said it was highly unusual when Sydney didn't clock in on November 16 and she and other coworkers were immediately concerned about Sydney's well being.

The defense asked Shaw questions about Sydney's work habits. They asked how often she called in sick because of her depression- Shaw said it happened once every week or so. They asked if there had ever been any signs that Sydney was using marijuana at work, or came to work high. Shaw said there hadn't been.

After Shaw was questioned, the state called Lincoln Police Sergeant Tyler Cooper and Captain Jake Dilsaver.

Cooper was the supervising officer for the Northeast Lincoln team when Susie Loofe called police and said she was worried about her daughter.

Cooper said he and other officers went to Sydney's home and tried to get inside, and when they couldn't- they searched it. They didn't find Sydney, but said they found her purse, her car and all the lights on in her home. Cooper said the biggest red flag was that she hadn't shown up for work and because of that he passed the case onto Dilsaver, who was the sergeant for the next shift.

Dilsaver said he assigned an officer to the case and "pinged" Sydney's phone. This means they look for the last place her phone connected with a cellphone tower. He said he found that her phone had been turned off for the last 24 hours, but the last place it "pinged" was in Wilber.

The defense didn't cross examine either Cooper or Dilsaver.

The judge sent the court to lunch at noon. It will start up again at 1:00 p.m.

An order was issued on Wednesday banning media from live tweeting, blogging, or providing any other instantaneous information sharing during the trial.

During the afternoon session, two of Sydney’s friends took the stand.

A friend of Loofe’s from Neligh, her hometown, took the stand first.

When being questioned by the state, she said she last spoke to Loofe two days before she went missing, shortly after Loofe went on a date. Flynn said Loofe sent her a picture of the woman she had went on the date with, which Flynn said was Bailey Boswell, a co-defendant in the case.

The account Loofe interacted with was under the name ‘Audrey Cane’, the friend said.

Another friend of Loofe’s was also called, and described creating a fake Tinder account to contact ‘Audrey Cane’, and was eventually given a phone number during a conversation with the person.

A Lincoln Police investigator was called as a witness, as well, and told the court he called the number that was listed for Audrey Cane, but the person was evasive.

However, at a later date, Trail called called LPD back and said he was calling on behalf of Bailey Boswell.

