Sydney Loofe murder trial continues without Trail | Search for Loofe's remains outlined

Prosecutions in the trial against Aubrey Trail continued detailing their discovery of Sydney Loofe’s body in rural Clay County two weeks after the Lincoln woman went missing.

All this, as Aubrey Trail, the defendant didn’t show up. Trail waived his right to appear for the second day in a row after his violent outburst Monday morning.

Several members of Loofe’s family did appear, and sat quietly as FBI Special Agent Eli McBride described each location where a part of Loofe’s body was found.

“Loofe’s body was cut into 14 pieces,” McBride said. “We found 13.”

Prosecutor Sandra Allen passed 11 photos of Loofe’s body to the jury. The photos weren’t put up on the big screens in the courtroom, only shown to jurors.

McBride said investigators also found several pairs of gloves, cut up trashbags and a plastic “sauna suit.”

They also found a white fleece jacket.

The prosecution asked McBride if he remembered what Loofe was wearing in the Snapchat she took saying she was ready for her date with Bailey Boswell, Trail’s co-defendant.

“A white Columbia jacket,” McBride answered.

McBride said investigators also searched Trail and Boswell’s Wilber apartment and vehicles after they found Loofe’s body.

He said investigators disassembled Trail’s Ford 500 from the inside out.

“We were looking for trace evidence, so blood, DNA or fingerprints,” McBride said.

McBride said the car tested positive for blood in preliminary tests and they seized several hairs and fibers.

They haven’t discussed the final lab results from these tests, but acknowledged that these kinds of preliminary tests can provide false positives.

In the search the Wilber apartment, McBride said investigators were trying to find out where in the apartment Loofe was killed and her body dismembered.

They took several samples of fabric from the apartment to send to the lab as well.

In his opening statements, Joe Murray, Trail’s defense attorney said Loofe died at Trail’s hands, but it was an accident.

He said they were engaged in a consensual sexual act in his bed in Wilber when Loofe died.

Prosecutors said Loofe’s death was planned and Trail and Boswell lured Loofe to them using Tinder.

McBride said they sent bedsheets off to the lab for testing.

Yesterday the prosecution said they were going to start calling witnesses to testify about the lab results on items found in their various searches.

The murder trial of Sydney Loofe continued on Wednesday, once again without defendant Aubrey Trail in attendance.

Trail was not present in court for the second straight day after cutting his throat in the middle of the courtroom on Monday morning.

Trail shouted “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all” before cutting himself with what was likely a piece of razor blade.

On Wednesday, witness testimony picked up with FBI Special AgentEli McBride, who described the search for Loofe’s remains in Clay County after the arrests of Trail and his co-defendant Bailey Boswell.

McBride said that after using digital evidence to find the location where Loofe’s dismembered remains were buried, search crews found a plastic suit, several pairs of gloves, cut up trash bags, and a white fleece jacket in a Clay County field.

Loofe was wearing the jacket in a recent Snapchat video, McBride said.

In addition, a number of body parts were located.

“Loofe’s body was cut into 14 pieces, we found 13 of those pieces, McBride said. “The piece we didn’t find was the upper left arm from just above her elbow to just below her shoulder.”

After the body parts were located, authorities searched the home of Boswell and Trail once again, finding tools, a book about human anatomy, and a box for the plastic suit found in the field.

Forensic evidence was taken from the apartment and sent to the lab. The results of those tests are expected to be discussed during testimony on Wednesday afternoon.

