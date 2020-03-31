Swift action taken by Omaha food pantry to keep people safe, amid spiking demand

In less than 24-hours, one of Omaha’s busiest food pantries took action to make sure people are staying a safe distance apart.

6 News was at the Together Food Pantry Monday as Omaha police helped stake out the logistics of a drive-thru service. We returned Tuesday, to check in on how it all played out.

“We’re located at 24th and Leavenworth, probably one the busiest corners in the city,” said Mike Hornacek, President and CEO, Together Inc. “So having 180 or 200 cars line up is a significant challenge and going to cause traffic problems.”

The line spread over a few blocks Tuesday. Police closed off streets and directed traffic; all in effort to help people like Angela Brucks move through the line.

“I’m a single mother with one child and with him being out of school it’s more demand for food at the house,” said Brucks.

Up until Tuesday, the pantry had people lining up outside, but concerns over a lack of social distancing brought about swift change.

“I’m sure it won’t be perfect,” said Hornacek. “We haven’t done this before but we’ll all learn in the process and do our best”

They're doing their best at a time when the demand has never been higher. Prior to the outbreak, the Together Food Pantry served about 150 people a day.

“The last two weeks we’ve been averaging in the neighborhood of 600 or 700 a day and then yesterday we were just short of 1,000," said Hornacek.

A testament to the rising number of people taking a financial hit during coronavirus crisis.

“Making ends meet is just very hard at the moment,” said Angela. “It’s really rough right now, it’s really, really rough.”

The Together Food Pantry is still allowing people without a vehicle to walk-up and get food, but are requesting those who can drive-thru to do so. The drive-thru will be open Monday through Friday from noon until 2 o’clock.

Hornacek said in order for them to keep up with the growing demand they will need help from the public. if you would like to learn more about making a donation visit the Together Inc. website.

