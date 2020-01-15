Swastika painted on Lincoln temple

Lincoln Police are investigating after a Jewish temple in Lincoln was vandalized with a swastika.

LPD said on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., a passerby called police about the vandalism at the South Street Temple at 2061 S 20th Street.

Officers on the scene said they observed an unknown individual had used orange paint to draw a swastika on the front steps of the temple. The doors of the temple also appear to say 'F U Black Shirt'.

The case is being investigated as a hate crime, LPD said.

Investigators are requesting anyone in the area who suffered similar vandalisms of orange paint to contact police and make a report. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

10/11 NOW is choosing not to show close-ups of the graffiti due to its offensive nature.