Offutt gate reopened after suspicious package investigated

Offutt has reopened the STRATCOM gate where authorities discovered a suspicious package in a vehicle Wednesday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., a K-9 military dog at Offutt Air Force Base alerted security personnel about the package during a routine inspection at USSTRATCOM Gate 1 as the vehicle was entering the base.

Those needing to enter or leave the base were advised to use the Kenney Gate while the 55th Security Forces Squadron worked with Omaha Police to investigate.

Just after 10 a.m., Offutt tweeted Gate 1 was open again.

