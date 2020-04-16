Suspects sought for northeast Omaha shooting

Two suspects are being sought in connection to a shooting Wednesday nightwhich left one child injured, according to authorities.

The Omaha Police Department reported officers being dispatched to the 1800 block of Spencer Street at 7:08 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

The alleged victim, a minor, was found near 18th and Spencer Streets and was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The minor said he saw two suspects run northbound from the area after the shooting, the police report stated.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his teens, thin and last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his teens with a black hooded sweater and red pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.