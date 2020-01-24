Suspected shoplifters look like a couple shopping

A couple out shopping catches the attention of a Sarpy County Sheriff’s detective. That’s because they walked out of the Gretna Wal-Mart without paying for a $200 speaker.

The investigator said the pair are suspected of filling a shopping cart full of electronic devices. However security cameras caught them leaving most of it at the door, possibly because they got spooked.

If you can identity the male or woman suspected in the speak theft call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office or Sarpy County Crime-stoppers at 402-592-7867.

