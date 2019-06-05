Suspected salmonella outbreak shuts down Omaha daycare

An Omaha day care shut down after a suspected salmonella outbreak.

Elite Childcare Academy said they chose to close their doors temporarily after people started getting sick.

The Douglas County Health Department is trying to figure out how many kids and staff members might have been infected, but don't yet have a solid number.

DCHD leaders said the cause could have been a dirty diaper and someone not washing their hands properly.

"The daycare has been tremendously responsive, and they are working to improve their operations," a DCHD specialist said. "My understanding is they are doing things like adding changing tables and reconfiguring sinks for better procedures in handwashing and sanitation."

The daycare said it plans to reopen Monday.