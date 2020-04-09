Suspect sought for armed robbery of Family Dollar clerk, customers

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a Family Dollar store Thursday morning.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, the Omaha Police Department said officers responded to Family Dollar at 1739 S 13th St. at 9:56 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded cash from the clerk and two customers.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled eastbound on foot.

The suspect is described as a black female, 5'6", 140 pounds and was seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP and at omahacrimestoppers.org.