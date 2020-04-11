Suspect sought for Friday night shooting near Fontenelle Park

Authorities are seeking a suspect in connection to a Friday night shooting that wounded a woman near Fontenelle Park.

The Omaha Police Department reported officers being dispatched to the 4300 block of N 41st Street for a Shot Spotter activation.

Investigators found evidence a shooting and learned the victim was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. Officers spoke to her there and learned the suspect is a black male with long dreadlocks or braids.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, police reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org.

