Suspect sought after three found shot near south Omaha apartments

Omaha Police are looking for a shooter after three women were found with gunshot wounds in a south Omaha apartment complex.

At 11:38 p.m. Monday, OPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at 29th Street and T Plaza, near Southside Terrace Apartments.

Upon arrival, according to the police report, officers found black women with gunshot wounds, which were found to be non-life-threatening. The victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the report states.

OPD is looking for a suspect they described as a black man with light to medium complexion who is about 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Police are still investigating the incident, and ask that anyone with information about the shootings call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 app.