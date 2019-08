A man charged in a deadly shooting in 2017 was sentenced Thursday.

Police said in March of 2017 Cox was involved in shooting Laron Rogers at a convenience store near 42nd and Ames during an attempted robbery.

Rogers was rushed to the hospital but died about two weeks later. He was just 25 years old.

Forrest Cox was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person. Cox will serve a life sentence.