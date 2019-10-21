Suspect runs from police after traffic stop

One person was taken into custody after running from a police officer who had pulled him over in a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Driver arrested after running from police during traffic stop

It happened around 2:30 a.m. along the Northwest Radial near Charles Street.

Police said an officer made a traffic stop and the driver consented to a search of the vehicle. Authorities said the driver then took something from his pocket, swallowed it and ran.

Police caught him.

A medical unit was called to check him out and trying to determine what he ingested.