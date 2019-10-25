Suspect rams State Patrol cruiser during traffic stop

A Scottsbluff man wrapped-up an encounter with the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday evening by smashing his pickup truck into a trooper's cruiser before yielding to the Taser deployment that led to his capture and a laundry list of charges.

By the time it was over, the suspect was identified as John Nerenson, 43, but at the time of the traffic stop that triggered the mess that followed he was, in the eyes of the law, an unknown subject behind the wheel of a 1970 Ford pickup truck driving without lights on at 7:20 p.m.

An NSP trooper pulled him over. Nerenson got out of the truck and refused to obey commands. The Patrol said he then got back into the truck and drove away. The trooper followed.

Nerenson's next stop was near the intersection of East 17th Street and Portal Place in Scottsbluff.

According to the State Patrol, that's when he put his truck in reverse, stepped on the gas and smashed into the cruiser. The trooper was still in that cruiser when the truck hit it but not for long. He got out and tried a new round of commands. The Patrol says Nerenson ignored those too and continued backing into the cruiser. He eventually pushed the cruiser into a building before his truck died.

According to the State Patrol Nerenson then got out of the pickup and tried to leave. The trooper deployed a Taser. Nerenson was arrested.

John Nerenson is accused of:



Attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle

Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

Willful reckless driving

Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Driving under the influence of alcohol (5th offense)

Driving under suspension

Criminal mischief

Traffic violations

The trooper escaped unharmed.

Nerenson was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then to the Scotts Bluff County Jail.