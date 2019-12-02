Suspect pleads in crash that killed UNL band member

Waltrivelish Watson, 30, has pleaded No Contest to charges linked to the traffic death of a UNL band member in October.

The accident on Oct. 26th took the life of 20-year-old Tyler Butterfield.

Police said Watson was speeding in a Dodge Charger, traveling in excess of 90 miles-per-hour just prior to the crash and 59 miles-per-hour when he hit a car at 10th and Arapahoe, killing Butterfield. Watson was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide.

Butterfield was a Norfolk native and a junior accounting major at UNL.

Watson is scheduled for sentencing on January 29th.