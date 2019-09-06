Suspect jailed as police sort out pair of alleged assaults

Josiah Meredith, 18, is facing charges related to a pair of alleged assaults in the wake of a Wednesday night incident that left a pregnant woman and her coworker recovering from minor injuries.

Meredith surfaced on police radar on September 4th, shortly before 9 p.m., when officers were called to N. 48th Street and Adams to investigate an assault in progress.

The responding officers found two victims and witnesses. They also found Meredith who, police said, was lying on the ground and was initially unresponsive. They said he later told the investigators that he had consumed alcohol and narcotics.

Police said that according to the witnesses, Meredith "was running around in the area when he ran into a pole." Police were told that he then ran into traffic and hit the sides of two vehicles causing approximately $1,000 in damage.

According to witness accounts, police said he then ran into a nearby business and assaulted a 22-year-old woman as she was leaving the building. The woman's 39-year-old coworker came to her aid and police said the coworker was also assaulted. The victims said Meredith had punched them both in the head and pulled their hair. They suffered what police described as minor injuries including redness and minor scrapes.

Josiah Meredith was cited and jailed for Third Degree Assault on a Pregnant Woman; Third Degree Assault; Criminal Mischief and Disturbing the Peace.