Suspect involved in chase held on $500,000 bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Jack Costello, 54, of Bellevue waived his preliminary hearing and was ordered held on $500,000 Friday morning after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit early Thursday that ended with his arrest on a string of charges.

The incident began around 2:45 a.m. Thursday when a Nebraska State Trooper says he saw Costello's vehicle run a stop sign near 69th and Grant streets. Authorities said Costello refused to pull over and a chase began that ultimately came to an end on Interstate 80 near 42nd Street.

By the time the infractions were tallied, Costello was arrested for:

  • Felony flight to avoid arrest
  • Willful reckless driving
  • Assault on an officer
  • Attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Resisting arrest
  • Driving under the influence of drugs
  • Driving under suspension
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Outstanding warrant

He was jailed in Douglas County.

