Suspect involved in chase held on $500,000 bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Jack Costello, 54, of Bellevue waived his preliminary hearing and was ordered held on $500,000 Friday morning after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit early Thursday that ended with his arrest on a string of charges.
The incident began around 2:45 a.m. Thursday when a Nebraska State Trooper says he saw Costello's vehicle run a stop sign near 69th and Grant streets. Authorities said Costello refused to pull over and a chase began that ultimately came to an end on Interstate 80 near 42nd Street.
By the time the infractions were tallied, Costello was arrested for:
- Felony flight to avoid arrest
- Willful reckless driving
- Assault on an officer
- Attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Obstructing a peace officer
- Resisting arrest
- Driving under the influence of drugs
- Driving under suspension
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Outstanding warrant
He was jailed in Douglas County.
