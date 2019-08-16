Suspect involved in chase held on $500,000 bond

Jack Costello, 54, of Bellevue waived his preliminary hearing and was ordered held on $500,000 Friday morning after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit early Thursday that ended with his arrest on a string of charges.

The incident began around 2:45 a.m. Thursday when a Nebraska State Trooper says he saw Costello's vehicle run a stop sign near 69th and Grant streets. Authorities said Costello refused to pull over and a chase began that ultimately came to an end on Interstate 80 near 42nd Street.

By the time the infractions were tallied, Costello was arrested for:



Felony flight to avoid arrest

Willful reckless driving

Assault on an officer

Attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Driving under the influence of drugs

Driving under suspension

Leaving the scene of an accident

Outstanding warrant

He was jailed in Douglas County.

