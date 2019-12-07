Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting during West Des Moines chase

Police in central Iowa say a fleeing suspect has been shot by a Clive officer after the suspect pointed a handgun at the officer.

The Clive Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened in West Des Moines early Saturday morning following a brief high-speed chase on Interstate 235 and, later, on foot.

Police say an officer chasing one suspect between houses shot the suspect after the fleeing man pointed a handgun at the officer.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital. Neither his identity nor his medical condition had been released by mid-morning Saturday.