Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting during West Des Moines chase

Police vehicles block an exit ramp in along Interstate 235 on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Officials said the vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing, then the driver fled on foot (KCCI)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 10:52 AM, Dec 07, 2019

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police in central Iowa say a fleeing suspect has been shot by a Clive officer after the suspect pointed a handgun at the officer.

The Clive Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened in West Des Moines early Saturday morning following a brief high-speed chase on Interstate 235 and, later, on foot.

Police say an officer chasing one suspect between houses shot the suspect after the fleeing man pointed a handgun at the officer.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital. Neither his identity nor his medical condition had been released by mid-morning Saturday.

 