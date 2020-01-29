Suspect in killing of east Iowa man pleads not guilty

A man suspected of killing a 74-year-old Davenport resident has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case.

The Quad-City Times reports that 19-year-old Charlie Gary III entered the written plea on Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

Besides the murder charge, Gary also faces robbery and burglary counts in the death of Robert Long, whose body was found by police on Jan. 7 inside his Davenport home.

Police say Gary admitted he had broken into Long's home and strangled the older man. Gary was driving Long's car when he was arrested the next day, police said.