Suspect in cold case murder seeks to strike DNA evidence

On the 40th anniversary of the murder of Iowa high school student Michelle Martinko, the man accused of killing her is fighting DNA evidence tying him to her death.

According to court documents, on Dec. 18, the attorney for 65-year-old Jerry Burns of Manchester filed a motion to suppress evidence and expert testimony that could be used against him at trial.

His trial is scheduled to begin in February in Scott County after being moved from Linn County.

The defense attorney for Burns, Leon Spies, wrote in the motion that the state intends to introduce "forensic evidence and expert testimony, including evidence purporting to link the Defendant to genetic material obtained from the scene of the murder of Michelle Martinko or from evidence accumulated during the investigation of her death."

He's referring to the DNA evidence used to link Burns to Martinko's death decades after her death.

New DNA technology allowed investigators to make the connection, but Spies says the use of the technology was "warrantless," and that it violated Burns' expectation of privacy and right to free from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Spies also filed a motion to throw out statements Burns made to law enforcement during interrogation, as well as evidence found on his electronic devices.

Police arrested Burns on Dec. 19, 2018, 39 years to the day after 18-year-old Michelle Martinko was killed. Her body was found the next day inside her family's car at a Cedar Rapids mall. She had been stabbed in the face and chest.

His trial is scheduled to begin on February 10, 2020.