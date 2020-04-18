Suspect in car theft being treated for hypothermia after hiding in storm drain

The suspected car thief during a Sarpy County standoff is being treated at a hospital for hypothermia after hiding in a storm drain.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says Nick Roberts, 45, was behind the wheel of a stolen Chevy truck.

Investigators say Roberts took off, but with the help of "On Star" disabling the truck, and spike strips, he crashed into a ravine.

Roberts refused to surrender. After officers used mace, Roberts fled into a storm drain, and a police dog was deployed.

Once released from the hospital, Roberts will be booked into jail.

