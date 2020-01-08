Suspect in after-hours Kansas club shooting arrested

A man suspected of fatally shooting an innocent bystander last month during an argument at an after-hours Kansas club is in custody.

Terrance Nigel Johnson, 25, was extradited Tuesday to Sedgwick County, Kan., from Oklahoma County, Okla., where he was arrested last week. He is jailed on $500,000 bond on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Dec. 2 shooting of 19-year-old Sonya Brown at the 511 Club in Wichita.

Police say Johnson had been involved in a disturbance with someone else and that Brown was an unintended victim.