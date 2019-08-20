Suspect in Utah student's death charged in 2nd assault case

A man who authorities say killed a Utah college student has been charged with sexual abuse and kidnapping of another woman.

Charging documents filed Tuesday against Ayoola Ajayi accuse him of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app in March 2018 at his house. Prosecutors say they learned about the crime as part of an ongoing investigation of Ajayi.

Ajayi was previously charged with murder and kidnapping in the death earlier this year of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. She was a University of Utah student who disappeared near a park.

He was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators discovered child pornography on his computer.

He has not yet entered pleas to those charges.

Ajayi's court-appointed attorneys are declining to comment on the charges.

