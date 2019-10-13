Suspect facing charges for knife assaults

An early morning argument escalated into an assault that ended with two people injured and Kevin Ostorga, 18, jailed and facing charges.

Officers were called to an address near 24th and Martha shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a cutting. They located an 18-year-old victim who told them his roommate had cut him with a knife and then tried to cut another 18-year-old.

The victims told police they had been in a vehicle with Ostorga when an argument began that led to the injuries. One injury was described as superficial. The other required treatment but is not life-threatening.

Officers then found Ostorga near 25th and Marcy. There was a brief foot chase and Ostorga was arrested.

Kevin Ostorga was booked for two counts of Felony Assault; two counts of Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and one count of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.