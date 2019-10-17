Suspect faces new charges linked to conduct in jail

A Villisca Iowa man jailed in connection with a domestic assault case in September is now facing additional charges for violating a No Contact order and alleged Witness Tampering.

Tra Perry, 26, was arrested in September following an investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department regarding a domestic assault and a stolen vehicle near Shenandoah. The vehicle was later found burned on a rural road.

Perry was arrested for Domestic Abuse Resulting in Injury; Arson; Criminal Mischief; Robbery and Theft.

Prosecutors say that while he was jailed for those alleged violations he made seven telephone contacts that violated a No Contact order. He’s now been charged with seven counts of Violation of a Court Order and one count of Tampering with a Witness.

Perry remains jailed in Fremont County of $43,000 bond.