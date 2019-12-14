Suspect faces charges of juvenile sex assault and child pornography

Drake Chrastil, 49, is under arrest facing charges of juvenile sexual assault as well as creating and possessing child pornography.

Omaha Police say they were initially contacted about the case on May 6, 2019 regarding allegations of abuse over a five year period.

Chrastil was arrested that day. Authorities said they seized electronic evidence.

Police said that led them to "numerous images of underage victims in different states of undress dated in 2010 and 2011. Evidence included a video of one juvenile victim that depicted sexual assault of a juvenile."

Police said they found sexually explicit images of male and female juveniles that the suspect knew.

Investigators said Chrastil is bound over for two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Juvenile and was recently arrested for Sexual Assault of a Juvenile; Possession of Child Pornography and Creating Child Pornography.