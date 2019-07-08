Suspect charged with murder after leading deputies to victim's body

A suspect arrested in connection with a Fairbury homicide was charged with Second Degree Murder Monday after leading authorities to the victim's body. An accomplice is charged as an accessory.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorenson, Jerry Gilbert, of Odessa, Texas, brought authorities to a ditch southeast of Fairbury where they found the dead man.

The name of the victim has not been released. Sheriff Sorensen does not believe Gilbert and the victim knew each other.

In addition to the murder charge Gilbert, 25, is also charged with Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Tampering with Evidence and Improper Disposal of Human Remains.

Caitlyn Grable, 21, also from Odessa, was charged with Accessory to Second Degree Murder.

Authorities have been investigating the case since they were notified July 4th about a murder that had happened in Fairbury on July 1st.

Officials got word Sunday afternoon that two people potentially connected to the case were at a home near 15th and D streets in Fairbury. Nearby homes were evacuated and negotiations began.

Around 5:30 p.m. Gilbert and Grable exited the home and were arrested.

Jefferson County authorities say Gilbert had been identified as being connected with the report of a homicide but until Monday authorities had not been able to locate a victim.