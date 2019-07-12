Suspect booked in connection with February house fire

Omaha Police have booked Carl Bohm, 66, for arson in connection with a February house fire.

Bohm, his wife and daughter were all injured in the February 25th blaze near 37th and Himebaugh Avenue. He was released from the hospital Thursday and booked for First Degree Arson.

According to a GoFundMe page, Bohm’s wife remains hospitalized and his daughter is doing well.

According to court documents from a year ago, a protection order request from Bohm's wife and his daughter against him was dismissed without a hearing. He had threatened to burn down the house before.

Formal charges against Bohm are pending.

The investigation of the case continues.