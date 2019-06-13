Suspect booked for the murder of Camisha Hollis

Omaha Police have booked Marvin Young, 37, for First Degree Murder in connection with the homicide of Camisha Hollis.

In April of 2018, an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for Hollis, 34. She had last been seen at her residence at 5604 N 57 Avenue.

According to a police report, Hollis’ mother, Martha Hollis, went to the couple’s home and found the three young children alone. The couple's 6-year-old daughter told officers she heard her parents fighting before she fell asleep. When she woke up she was unable to find her parents.

Marvin Young, the missing woman's longtime boyfriend, was arrested on three counts of Child Abuse by Neglect and various other charges while the search for Miss Hollis continued.

Young's bond was set at $500,000 as prosecutors brought new information to court. Police found drops of the woman's blood and two spent shell casings in the home during the investigation that has followed.

Young was ordered to trial on the original charges.

Investigators did find Hollis' missing car in a hotel parking lot in the course of the investigation.

The fate of Camisha Hollis remained uncertain.

Police have yet to specify what led to the booking of Young for her murder.