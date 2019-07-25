Suspect booked for robbery and assault after convenience store clash

Carson O'Connor, 18, was booked for Robbery and Third Degree Assault Thursday morning after police say his alleged beer heist turned into a scuffle with convenience store clerks and an ill-fated run from the law.

Officers were called to Anderson's Convenience at 167th and Q streets shortly before 5 a.m. to investigate the incident.

Employees told them a man had come into the store and tried to steal a case of beer. Investigators say a clerk stopped him and was assaulted by the thief.

The crook then tried to take another case of beer and told employees that he had a gun.

A second clerk then tried to stop the beer booster at which point the crook jumped the counter, grabbed some cigarettes and walked out of the store.

Police found their suspect just west of 168th Street. He ran. Police ran faster. A short foot chase ended in O'Connor's arrest and booking.