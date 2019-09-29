Suspect booked for assault as gunshot victim recovers

A 16-year-old male is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot early Sunday morning and a suspect is in custody for assault.

Teen booked for assault as shooting victim recovers

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene near 59th and Northwest Radial Highway where they located the victim who was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the parties involved, "were handling the firearm and the victim was shot."

The 20-year-old male believed to have fired the weapon remained at the scene and was later booked into Douglas County Corrections for Second Degree Assault.

NOTE: Omaha Police initially identified the suspect in this case as the 16-year-old and the victim as the 20-year-old but later

corrected to state that the teen was the victim and the

20-year-old was the suspect.