Suspect booked for alleged sexual assault of a child

Michael Godfrey, 77, has been booked in Douglas County on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child. Douglas County prosecutors say they expect to file charges Monday.

The incidents that led to the allegations happened from 2013 to 2014 during which time the victim, now 14-years-old, said she had been assaulted by Godfrey who was her violin teacher at the time.

The accusations surfaced in discussions the victim had with a therapist.

Prosecutors tell 6 News they plan to charge Godfrey with First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more victims based on what I read.”

The victim and her family no longer live in the Omaha area.