Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers

Larry Leggett’s legal troubles have been escalating since his arrest and subsequent attack on a Douglas County Corrections officer.

The assault resulted in doctors placing a titanium plate around the officer’s eye.

Earlier this month, Omaha Police arrested Leggett, who is on parole for robbery. Investigators said he was "throwing dice" and gambling in the open with a group of men at 33rd and Decatur.

Days later, he went before a judge at the Douglas County Jail to determine bond.

Mike Myers, with Douglas County Corrections, said, “He was not pleased with the actions taken in court and unexpectedly and fairly unprovoked lashed out at the officers who were escorting him out of court."

Investigators say the fight took place in the corridors in jail court. Three experienced corrections officers were injured - one seriously.

Myers said, “He had to have a plate inserted around his eye because of the orbital fractures he suffered during the assault."

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said, “It's a serious charge that carries a lot of time and certainly he has a violent history."

Leggett has been in the public eye before. Kleine said, “It brought back, unfortunately, very vivid memories of the video."

The video he was referring to from 2015. It showed a 76-year-old woman visiting St Cecilia Cathedral when two men approached. One of them stole her purse. The other punched her in the face.