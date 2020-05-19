Suspect arrested on charges in connection to Omaha homicide

A suspect has been booked into the Douglas County Corrections on a charge of criminal homicide, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Authorities confirmed to 6 News officers took James Fairbanks, 43, into custody.

On Saturday, OPD officers were called to a residence near N 43rd and Pinkney Streets for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found the body of Mattieo Condoluci, 64, inside.

On Monday, sources say someone wanted in questioning with the case was stopped by Butler County deputies east of David City. Sources with knowledge told 6 News it was in connection to an anonymous email sent to news outlets including 6 News -- claiming to be involved in the homicide of Matteio Condoluci.

