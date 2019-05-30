Suspect arrested in May assault of child in a Lincoln park

Lincoln Police have arrested Bilal Amin, 37, for allegedly accosting a 10-year-old girl last month, an incident reported to police as an attempted kidnapping.

The incident happened at Lakeview Park in May. A man had pulled on the girl's shirt and leggings and then used his cell phone to shoot video of her. Another child went for help and two neighbors ran to the park. One witness chased the man and called 911.

Police and the State Patrol teamed up for the investigation that followed and eventually led to Amin. On Monday, he was pulled over in a traffic stop and arrested on an unrelated warrant for shoplifting. His cell phone was seized and corroborative video was uncovered leading to his arrest on Wednesday for the incident in May.

Amin faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Felony Child Abuse. Police say he is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for sexually assaulting a child.