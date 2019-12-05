Suspect arrested for Iowa murder and bank robbery

Authorities have arrested a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting during an Iowa bank robbery Wednesday. He is identified as Valentino Williams, 35, of Coralville.

Williams is a prison parolee. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery in connection with the hold-up and shooting at a Lu Verne, Iowa bank.

Jessica Weisharr, 43, of Algona, Iowa was killed in the incident. She was a bank employee.

The crime happened at the Security State Bank, the only bank in Lu Verne, a town of approximately 250 people.

State records show that Williams was paroled in February for robbery and burglary convictions in 2010, and he was set to remain under state supervision until 2023.