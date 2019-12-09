Suspect arrested after threatening to kill officer and his family

Jemaine Sidney, 33, is back in custody after allegedly assaulting a Lincoln Police Officer Sunday.

Authorities said Sidney, on federal probation in a drug case, threatened to kill the officer and the officer's family.

The confrontation happened around 2:45 Sunday morning when officers were called to 46th and Orchard to investigate a report of a man passed out in a pickup.

They found Sidney passed out in the driver's seat. He was wearing one shoe, the truck had one tire on the curb, the driver's door was ajar and the pickup's turn signal was on.

Police say officers woke Sidney up and he began to struggle. They said he kicked an officer, told him he had gang ties and said he would find out where the officer lived "to murder him and slowly kill his family."

Police said the violent threats continued throughout the investigation that ended with Sidney's arrest for DUI - 4th Offense; Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test - 4th Offense; Driving While Revoked; Terroristic Threats and Third Degree Assault on a Police Officer.